Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.75

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.75 and traded as high as C$51.12. Bombardier shares last traded at C$50.69, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
