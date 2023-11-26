Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.75

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.75 and traded as high as C$51.12. Bombardier shares last traded at C$50.69, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.70.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

