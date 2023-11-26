Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 337,918 shares trading hands.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.