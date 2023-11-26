Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 337,918 shares trading hands.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.