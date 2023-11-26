Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $2.95. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 77,203 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on CAPR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.