Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,137 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

