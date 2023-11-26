Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 423,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CCL opened at $14.41 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

