Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.09. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 13,738 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

