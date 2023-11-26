CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of CMS Energy worth $381,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.59 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

