CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GOOGL opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
