Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.46% of Coterra Energy worth $469,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.77 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

