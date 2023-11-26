Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 312.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

PG&E Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

