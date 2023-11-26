Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 682.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $282,911.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,578,933 shares in the company, valued at $87,109,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $282,911.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,578,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,109,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,768 shares of company stock worth $25,085,293. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

PCOR opened at $56.80 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

