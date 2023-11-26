Covestor Ltd Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.