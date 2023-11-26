Covestor Ltd Has $73,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

