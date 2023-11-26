Covestor Ltd Has $75,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.1 %

WRB opened at $71.83 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

