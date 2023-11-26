Covestor Ltd Has $78,000 Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

