Covestor Ltd Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 438,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 228,433 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 41,150.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

