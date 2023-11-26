Covestor Ltd Has $80,000 Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,616. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PFSI opened at $77.30 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

