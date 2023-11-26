Covestor Ltd Has $80,000 Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 684,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 977,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 511,667 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.