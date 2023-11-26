Covestor Ltd Has $84,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

