Covestor Ltd Has $85,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

