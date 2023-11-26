Covestor Ltd Has $86,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

