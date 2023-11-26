Covestor Ltd Has $87,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 116,494 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 153,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

