Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1,026.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 697.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

