Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $113.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.