Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $24,203,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,242 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $7,555,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 283,818 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 949,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $742.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.55. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

