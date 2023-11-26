Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

