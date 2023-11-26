Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.9 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

