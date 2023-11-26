Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,192 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 559.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,292,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 130.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NVT opened at $54.11 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

