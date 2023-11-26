Covestor Ltd Purchases 302 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

