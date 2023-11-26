Covestor Ltd Purchases 623 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 557,397 shares of company stock worth $8,827,011 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

