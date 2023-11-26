Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in uniQure were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

