Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $356,772. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

