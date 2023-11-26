Covestor Ltd Sells 105 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $353.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.14 and a 200 day moving average of $369.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

