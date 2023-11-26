Covestor Ltd Sells 1,099 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Incyte by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

