Covestor Ltd Sells 239 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.84 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

