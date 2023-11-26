Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Post were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Post by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Post Stock Performance

POST opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $98.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

