Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Down 0.7 %

OneMain stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.