Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

