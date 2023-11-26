D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.