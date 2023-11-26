D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $987.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $936.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

