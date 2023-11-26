D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.17% of Orla Mining worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $78,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.