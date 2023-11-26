D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

