D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,795,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 356,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 88,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

