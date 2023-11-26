D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

MAR stock opened at $208.93 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

