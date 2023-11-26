D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,696 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

