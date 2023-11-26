D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,995 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

