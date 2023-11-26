D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

