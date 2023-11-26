D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.34 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

