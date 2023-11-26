D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 135,587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FBND opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

