D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 412.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

